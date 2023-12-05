Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 375 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.37. 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.33. The firm has a market cap of $335.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

