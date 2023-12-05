Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 3,858 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,096,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,922,000 after purchasing an additional 111,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,083,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $168.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,439. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.31 and a one year high of $170.67.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

