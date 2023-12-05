Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 6,739 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,175,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 142,004 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 88,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 686,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. 398,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.