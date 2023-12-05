Certified Advisory Corp Raises Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 130,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

