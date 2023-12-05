Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

