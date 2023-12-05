Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $322.81. The company had a trading volume of 980,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.47 and a 200 day moving average of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $321.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

