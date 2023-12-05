Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.76. The company had a trading volume of 827,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,989. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

