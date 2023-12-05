Certified Advisory Corp Sells 13,729 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 435,209 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 346,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,628. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

