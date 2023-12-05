Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,511 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $78,916,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $460.84. 155,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $466.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

