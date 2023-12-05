Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,809 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $735,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 266,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $669.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

