CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.