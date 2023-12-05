Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 180,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 100,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Chakana Copper Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.96.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

