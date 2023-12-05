ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Update

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,760,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 66,800,000 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ChargePoint stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

