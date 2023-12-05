ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 4.3%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. 2,224,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,188,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Fox Advisors downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

