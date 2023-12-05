Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.34.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
