Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.