Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Trading Down 0.3 %

CC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

