Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.89.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

