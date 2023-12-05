Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in November

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 23,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

