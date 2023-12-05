Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their neutral rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 6.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSSE opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

