Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.21% of Chico’s FAS worth $27,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 66,011 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 909.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 141,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $932.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

