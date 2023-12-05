Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.21% of Chico’s FAS worth $27,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 66,011 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 909.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 141,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.2 %
Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $932.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Chico’s FAS
About Chico’s FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chico’s FAS
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 Consumer packaged goods companies to start your morning right
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Even Scrooge can’t pass up these 3 bargain stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.