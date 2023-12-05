Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.56

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 75644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $933.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

