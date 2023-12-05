ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $961.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

