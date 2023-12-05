Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 266.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.75. 314,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,165. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.