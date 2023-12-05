Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VIS stock opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.01. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

