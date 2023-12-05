Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 23,090,000 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 755,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,958. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after buying an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 241.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Cinemark by 26.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.