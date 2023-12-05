Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Roth Mkm

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 394,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

