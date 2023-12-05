Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.36. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cinemark shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 341,482 shares.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

