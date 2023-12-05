Citigroup Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Buy

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $472.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.