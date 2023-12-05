Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $20,356.92 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Harrison sold 122 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $20,356.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.82. The stock had a trading volume of 129,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

