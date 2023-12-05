CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,087,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 10,016,939 shares.The stock last traded at $9.35 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Trading Up 9.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.