CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

CLSK opened at $8.87 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after buying an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 410,003 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

