Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Short Interest Update

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLMB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,652. The firm has a market cap of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Climb Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $78.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $159,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,185.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $18,478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

