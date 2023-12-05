CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.30. 262,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

