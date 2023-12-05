CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

