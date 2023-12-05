COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Cameron McCullagh Buys 13,440 Shares

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COGGet Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,353.60 ($12,816.95).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 23rd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 120,001 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$167,281.39 ($110,782.38).
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 15,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($13,509.93).
  • On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh bought 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$3,154.68 ($2,089.19).
  • On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh bought 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$200,607.29 ($132,852.51).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

About COG Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.