COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Cameron McCullagh Buys 13,440 Shares

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,353.60 ($12,816.95).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 120,001 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$167,281.39 ($110,782.38).
- On Monday, October 23rd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 15,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($13,509.93).
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh bought 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$3,154.68 ($2,089.19).
- On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh bought 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$200,607.29 ($132,852.51).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29.
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
