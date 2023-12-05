Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COGT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

COGT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

