Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 1.0 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

