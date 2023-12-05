Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $160.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $147.86 and last traded at $147.46. 9,007,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,421,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.09.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,926 shares of company stock worth $25,670,078 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $93,815,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

