Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2,048.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Comerica Stock Up 2.6 %

CMA stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

