CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. CommScope has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $400.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 796,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,528.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,520.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 346,619 shares of company stock valued at $565,735 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 199,665 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 58,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 237,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

