Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 2,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman bought 1,981 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $66,997.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,704.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $217,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

