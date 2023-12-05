Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 2.8 %
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Kraft Heinz watershed moment moves the needle for investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.