Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 2.8 %

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

