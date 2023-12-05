Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BVN. StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 3.1 %

BVN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 226,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.