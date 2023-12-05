Comparing Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Free Report) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -2.44, meaning that its stock price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hempstract and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.38%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Hempstract.

This table compares Hempstract and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.22 $1.21 billion $7.04 8.08

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources 31.56% 23.09% 12.71%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

