Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) is Lewis Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lewis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Computer Task Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned 2.39% of Computer Task Group worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 40,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,805. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 million, a P/E ratio of 349.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

