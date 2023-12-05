Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.