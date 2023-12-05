Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

