Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Herc by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Herc’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

