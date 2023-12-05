Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after buying an additional 1,589,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,346 shares of company stock worth $299,530 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

