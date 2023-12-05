Concentric Capital Strategies LP Boosts Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

