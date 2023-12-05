Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys 3,586 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,074 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,252,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.89 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group



EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

